FBI looking for more victims of accused cyberstalker in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — The FBI says they're looking for more victims of an accused cyberstalker.

Richard Michael Roe was recently indicted on charges of cyberstalking under federal law for making harassing phone calls and sending harassing text messages/emails.

According to the investigation, Roe allegedly cyberstalked multiple victims over the course of a year.

The FBI is looking to identify potential victims who may have been harassed by Roe.

The FBI says Roe targeted about six people and two businesses from December 2019 until January 2021.

Roe used spoofed phone numbers and email accounts to contact victims, the FBI adds.