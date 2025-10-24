FBI arrests in gambling scheme highlight rising problem gambling concerns

BALTIMORE — FBI arrests in an alleged illegal gambling scheme are prompting a closer look at problem gambling as mobile betting becomes increasingly accessible in Maryland.

The ease of accessing sportsbooks through smartphones has made gambling more convenient than ever, but this increased accessibility is creating new challenges for Maryland residents.

"We saw really significant increases in the numbers of both people doing online sports betting, but also that have a problem when they're doing it," said Dr. Christopher Welsh, director of research at the University of Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling.

Welsh compared the warning signs of gambling addiction to those of drug addiction, noting several key indicators that betting has become problematic.

"Doing it much more than you would like to, taking up more of your day, missing other activities, say you're a student, interfering with your doing your schoolwork, your homework, hiding it from people, borrowing money from people to help get you out of it," Welsh said.

The risk factors for developing a gambling addiction mirror those of substance abuse disorders, including genetic predisposition.

"You inherit a predisposition that makes you more vulnerable than somebody that say doesn't have that in their family," Welsh said.

Online gambling platforms also create opportunities for underage access, with teenagers finding ways to circumvent age verification systems.

"I hear about plenty of teenagers who find ways to get in and they get a hold of a parent or another relative's credit card, and so we're seeing financial problems that the person often it's like their credit card doesn't even know is happening," Welsh said.

While resources are available for those struggling with gambling addiction, recognizing the problem remains a crucial first step. Welsh offered advice for parents concerned about their young adult's gambling habits.

"It's a lot of, it's just kind of trying to foster the relationship so that, so one, maybe they'll let you know, like right then or, but more that if they did start to struggle, that they might be more willing to come and talk to you," Welsh said.

Resources for people with gambling problems or concerned parents are available through the Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling.

