FBI agent accused of sexually assaulting two victims at tattoo studio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A federal agent has been accused of sexual assault in Montgomery County and detectives say there may be more victims.

Eduardo Valdivia, 40, a Special Agent with the FBI and owner of a tattoo studio, faces the following charges:



Two counts of second-degree rape

Four counts of fourth-degree sexual offense

Four counts of second-degree assault

Montgomery County Police

The charges stem from reports made by two women who allege they were raped inside DC Fine Line Tattoos, a tattoo studio in Gaithersburg.

In October of 2024, the first victim reported being raped by a man she knew as "Lalo Brown." Police say a second victim came forward with a similar report of sexual assault in November.

Both women said they were lured to the tattoo studio under the pretense of modeling opportunities with Exeter Models. They also thought they were communicating with a woman the whole time.

"Lalo Brown" was later identified as Valdivia.

Anyone with information or who may have been victimized are asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.