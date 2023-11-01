Father, son dead after apparent murder-suicide in Odenton

ODENTON, Md. — What was initially reported as a suspicious death in Odenton is now being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The call came just before 10:00a a.m. for police to respond to the 500 block of Retreat Court.

When they arrived, Officers discovered a 34-year-old man inside a home who had been shot.

Additional information was received by police about the father of the victim who was found dead at Fort G. Meade Army installation from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After further investigations, police determined the father was responsible for the murder of his son.

A motive has not been determined.

The names of both the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.