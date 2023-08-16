Father plead for public's help to find his daughter

BALTIMORE — A father is seeking the public's help in finding his daughter.

Makiah Bailey, 17, went missing from the northwest area of Baltimore on June 14, 2023, and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is an honor roll student approaching her senior year in high school.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says the family strongly believes she may stay in the area and be in the company of an adult male.

Donald Bailey, Makiah's father, relayed a message to her stating the following:

“I love you Stink, please contact me and let me know you are okay and safe. I just want to hear your voice.”

If you have any information about Makiah or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Baltimore City Police Department at 1-410-396-3151.