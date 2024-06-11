Father charged with abuse leading to the death of his 2-year-old son in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, Md. — 32-year-old Lance Harrison was charged with first-degree child abuse, leading to the death of his two-year-old son, Kayceson Barkley. At 3:40 am last Sunday, officers arrived at an apartment in the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace, in Oxon Hill.

The police found Barkley unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. In addition to the abuse, the 32-year-old is being accused of neglect.

The office of the State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County, says that Harrison waited a full eight hours to report his son as unresponsive. Harrison later told police that the baby was hurt as a result of falling down the stairs in their home.

After an autopsy on Sunday, it was confirmed that the baby experienced multiple fractures, bruising, and hemorrhaging. PG County police state that the injuries occurred while the baby was in the care of Harrison.

Harrison has been taken to the Department of Corrections and is being held without bond. Anyone with information who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.