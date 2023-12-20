Father arrested in 2-year-old's murder

The father of two-year-old Charlee Gamble has been arrested in the girl's murder, police announced Wednesday.

Charlee Gamble was shot in her home on the 6000 block of Park Heights Avenue on Sunday. She died at the hospital.

Police say her father, Christopher Gamble, 28, was arrested and charged on Wednesday in the murder.

Christopher Gamble brought his daughter to the hospital, then left to pick up the girl's mom, according to charging documents. When he returned to the hospital, he was wearing different clothes.

Police have also not located the gun.

According to online court records, Christopher Gamble faces 12 charges including both first and second degree murder, first degree child abuse, illegal possession of a firearm and altering physical evidence.