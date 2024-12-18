Father allegedly cuts son with sword in Perryville

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A man in Cecil County is accused of cutting his son with a sword Tuesday night.

Officers with the Perryville Police Department received a 911 call for a physical domestic between father and son in the unit block of Rustic Court.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, had a severe cut/laceration to his left hand. There was a significant amount of blood loss and officers had to use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The suspect was identified as Faison Moamin, 52, the victim's father.

Evidence recovered at the scene included a 2-3 foot sword with blood on it.

Moamin's charges include:

