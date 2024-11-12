Fatal truck crash shuts down I-95 in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. — A fatal crash that involved a truck fire has shut down I-95 to northbound traffic in Harford County.

It happened near Maryland House travel plaza in Aberdeen.

Volunteer Firefighters from @AbingdonFire, @AFDco2MD, and Joppa-Magnolia VFC and a @HarfordCoDES EMS unit are on scene of a truck on fire that has all lanes of northbound I-95 shut down past exit 80, Riverside Parkway (MD-543) in #BelcampMD. Use an alternate route. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/5ZwTraMhZW — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) November 12, 2024

The two-vehicle crash, which was reported at about 6:30 a.m., has left one person dead.

Maryland State Police said the victim has not been identified yet and family has not been formally notified.

Stay with us for any updates.