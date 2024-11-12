Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal truck crash shuts down I-95 in Harford County

Fatal crash on I-95
Harford County Fire &amp; EMS
Fatal crash on I-95<br/>
Fatal crash on I-95
Posted
and last updated

ABERDEEN, Md. — A fatal crash that involved a truck fire has shut down I-95 to northbound traffic in Harford County.

It happened near Maryland House travel plaza in Aberdeen.

The two-vehicle crash, which was reported at about 6:30 a.m., has left one person dead.

Maryland State Police said the victim has not been identified yet and family has not been formally notified.

Stay with us for any updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices