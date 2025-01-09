Fatal three-vehicle crash under investigation, passenger ejected

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle accident that happened early Thursday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., a 2004 Honda Pilot was traveling on Route 97 near Roxbury when it crossed the center line.

Police say it struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and then a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse before stopping at the guardrail.

The rear passenger was ejected from the Honda and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger were also taken to Shock Trauma. The front passenger has life-threatening injuries police say.

All of the occupants in both Chevrolet vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Route 97 was closed at Roxbury Road for about five hours.