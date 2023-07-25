Fatal shooting of family dog under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating after a family's dog was shot to death in early July.

It happened on July 13, around 1:00 a.m., when officers responded to the 4300 block of Flint Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased animal suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the dog's owner, who reported hearing a gunshot, stated the animal was off his leash at the time. The dog's name was Mowgli.

The Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information to contact 1-866-756-2587 or 410-307-2020.

Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.