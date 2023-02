BALTIMORE COUNTY — Members of the Baltimore County Police Department continue to investigate a crash that killed 32-year-old Andrew M. Nelson early Monday morning.

Around 6:35 a.m., on February 13, a 2012 Volkswagen was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway approaching Berk Avenue when a pedestrian entered the roadway.

The Volkswagen and a dump truck both struck Nelson and each driver remained at the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing.