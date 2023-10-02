Fatal pedestrian crash on North Charles Street under investigation

BALTIMORE — A woman died after a pedestrian crash on North Charles Street Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., police were called to the 4600 block of North Charles Street for an accident involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, a woman had been hit by a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, detectives are interviewing the driver of the vehicle.

The Auto Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.