Fatal pedestrian crash involving roll-off truck under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a roll-off truck Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Graves Ct., for reports of a crash.
Police say this incident happened as the truck was traveling toward an exit gate at a facility along Graves Court.
Maynor A. Oretga-Garcia, 21, was attempting to cross in front of the vehicle and got hit.
Ortega-Garcia was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.