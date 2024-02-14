Fatal pedestrian crash involving roll-off truck under investigation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a roll-off truck Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Graves Ct., for reports of a crash.

Police say this incident happened as the truck was traveling toward an exit gate at a facility along Graves Court.

Maynor A. Oretga-Garcia, 21, was attempting to cross in front of the vehicle and got hit.

Ortega-Garcia was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.