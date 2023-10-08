Fatal pedestrian crash in Towson under investigation

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that left one woman dead in Towson on Saturday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 800 block of Providence Road.

At the scene, officers found a woman had been struck by a Ford F150 while she was on the sidewalk.

The woman, 24-year-old Eliza Glover, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford F150, 57-year-old Richard W. Mays, remained on scene. He was arrested and charged with attempting to drive a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock, attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Mays is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Baltimore County Crash Team and detectives are investigating the crash.