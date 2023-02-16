Fatal pedestrian crash in Randallstown under investigation

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Members of the Baltimore County Police Department continue to investigate a crash that killed 32-year-old Rahman Savage on Wednesday afternoon

The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. on Liberty Road and Lukes Lane. A 2003 Infiniti FX35 was traveling eastbound on Liberty road when it swerved into the westbound lane of traffic.

The car continued to travel eastbound over a curb where it struck the victim.

Later the car struck a telephone pole where it eventually came to rest.

Savage was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.