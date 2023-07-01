Watch Now
Fatal pedestrian crash in Dundalk under investigation

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — A pedestrian crash in Baltimore County left one person dead Friday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Rabon Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 60-year-old Robert Bryden was attempting to cross Merritt Boulevard when he was struck by a 2011 Acura MDX traveling northbound.

Medics pronounced Bryden deceased at the scene. The driver of the Acura remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is investigating this incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

