BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man is dead after being struck by a car in Baltimore County Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a crash in the involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of Eastern Blvd.

Police say a 2023 KIA struck a pedestrian as they were trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Edward Ryan, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the KIA had minor injuries and was also treated at a nearby hospital.

This case is currently under investigation.