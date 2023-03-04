Fatal highway crash in Elkton kills three people

ELKTON, Md. — Maryland State Police is investigating a highway crash that claims the lives of three people Friday in Cecil County.

It all happened shortly after 11:40 p.m. JFK Memorial Highway Barrack troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-95 at the Maryland Route 316 overpass in Elkton. The vehicle involved is a 2017 Acura MDX.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver, identified as 43-year-old Savitri Pokhan of New York, was traveling with two passengers southbound on I-95. Those passengers were identified as Renaldo Smith and Michael Zazim from Virginia.

The driver left the travel lane and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder. The car traveled up the guardrail and hit a sign and a concrete pillar at the Route 316 overpass.

All three occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

According to police, neither passenger wore a seatbelt during the crash, and investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash.