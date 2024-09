BALTIMORE — A man is dead after car crash in Southeast Baltimore.

On Sunday, around 1:35 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Eastern Avenue for an overturned vehicle.

The driver of a Ford Pickup Truck, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the vehicle hit a light pole and a tree before overturning.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crash Team investigators, at 410-396-2606.