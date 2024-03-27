Fatal crash in Pasadena under investigation

PASADENA, Md. — A woman is dead after a crash in Pasadena Monday morning.

Around 9:00 a.m., officers responded to Ritchie Highway at Pasadena Road for crash involving two vehicles.

Police say a Toyota 4Runner struck a Ford Taurus at the intersection of Ritchie Highway.

The driver of the Toyota, Ross Scholz, 47, was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

The passenger of the Ford, Frances Yvonne Jones, was also taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Mary Amelia Jones, the driver of the Ford, was pronounced dead.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.