Fatal collision on Route 32 in Columbia under investigation

COLUMBIA, Md. — A woman is dead after a car crash in Columbia on Route 32 early Friday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., a 2013 Ford Explorer was traveling on Route 32 when it struck the shoulder the guard rail, crossed over three lanes and hit the concrete barrier on the opposite side.

Police say a 2023 Honda HR-V then struck the disabled vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, a woman, was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver and passenger of the Honda were not injured.

This investigation is ongoing.