Famous Footwear closes at The Avenue at White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Famous Footwear is exiting The Avenue at White Marsh. The store is closing Sunday, Oct, 13, a company spokesperson says.

Their next closest store is in Glen Burnie.

The space will not sit vacant. Federal Realty, which runs the shopping center, announced on The Avenue’s Facebook page that Fan Outfitters has committed to the spot.

Fan Outfitters sells pro and college team apparel and merchandise. That includes pro soccer and hockey team items. They also sell city and state-specific merch.

According to their website, they like to put stores “in regions with passionate sports fanbases.” This will be their second store in the DMV. Their other store in the area is at Canton Crossing.