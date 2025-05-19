Family searches for missing Baltimore man with serious health conditions

A Baltimore family is desperately searching for a 22-year-old man with epilepsy and schizophrenia who has been missing for two months.

Tiyaun Leach was last seen around February 20 wearing a black leather coat, white T-shirt, black sneakers and black pants. He was carrying two large trash bags with his belongings.

His twin brother Kaiyaun Leach says they recently turned 22, but there was no celebration because Tiyaun has been missing.

"Usually our tradition is that we get up, we say happy birthday to each other, say a joke, I cry and then we hug each other. Because that's how close our bond was," Kaiyaun said.

Tiyaun lives with his twin brother, two younger siblings and his mother in an apartment in Park Heights.

"We laughed, we joked, we fight, we fuss, but we always had each other's back," Kaiyaun said.

Tiyaun has suffered from seizures since he was nine years old. He has epilepsy and was diagnosed with schizophrenia last year.

"His health crisis has been progressive within the last few years. He was delirious, saying he was hearing voices and things. The seizure episodes were getting very aggressive, to where it was happening while he was awoke or talking to you," Kaiyaun said.

Tiyaun has been in and out of hospitals, on and off medications. He's stayed away before, for a week or two, with friends in the North Point area of Dundalk, but never this long.

Andre Nance, the family's pastor at The New Mount Sinai Church, expressed concern about Tiyaun's wellbeing.

"The fear is that maybe he's somewhere and he cannot recognize where he is and cannot communicate. The ultimate fear is that someone has taken advantage of him and we don't know," Nance said.

His church, where Kaiyaun serves as a minister, has joined in the search.

"Could be somebody that knows something or know where he is and could tell us. So we need people to speak up for this family," Nance said.

The family filed a police report on March 6 and haven't heard anything since then. A Baltimore Police spokesperson says there are no updates at this time.

Anyone who has seen Tiyaun Leach or knows where he might be should contact Baltimore Police.

