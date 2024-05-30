Family reunited and it feels so good

TAYLORS ISLAND, Md. — Time to see Uncle Bill, Aunt Shelia, and cousins Tony, Keith, and Colleen.

It's the season for family reunions. But what happens when you have never met a relative who shows up? Make that three.

When birth mom Brenda had three children, Steph, Ashley, and Mark, she gave them up for adoption. The three were separated. When they reached their teen years, they knew they had siblings but had no idea where they were.

So, one day, Steph finds a 10-digit number from her mom and calls it. On the other end was Steph's sister Ashley. They started talking. But where was brother Mark? "I got a call, and I thought it was a joke," said Mark from his home in New York.

Steph went up to see him. "I was a mess; after all, he is my brother," she said. The three continued to research on Google. After some intense digging, they found out that they had roots on Taylors Island.

The three show up at the family reunion with the Wheatley's, the Wilson's, and the Pugh’s. "The love this family has shown us is just tremendous," said Ashley.