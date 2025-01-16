Family-owned stockyard on fire in Garrett County

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. — There is an active two-alarm commercial fire in Garrett County. It's happening in the 300 block of Stockyard Rd.

A large section of the Friends Stockyard located is engulfed in flames.

Authorities say area firefighters have asked police and cowboys to help wrangle the livestock.

The Friends Stockyard is a major staple in Garrett County, as it has been family owned and operated for the last 50 years.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This is an ongoing incident. This article will be updated as more details become available.