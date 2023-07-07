Family of Timothy Reynolds reflects on the one year anniversary of his death

BALTIMORE — Today marks one year since a teenage squeegee worker allegedly shot and killed Timothy Reynolds.

It happened in the Inner Harbor.

Charging documents state Reynolds parked his car, got out, and confronted a groups of squeegee workers with a baseball bat.

They yelled at one another and as Reynolds walked away, police say video shows a then 15-year-old squeegee worker shoot Reynolds in the back.

The worker claims it was self defense.

Today, Reynolds' family got together to honor his memory, saying a prayer and decorating a tree to honor him.

Reynolds' sister called her brother's murder an unmeasurable tragedy.

"We know that this didn't have to happen. There were no preventative measures done. And then that lack of preventative measures turned into the biggest tragedy of our lives. And while we can't get ever get my brother back, we can fight so that this doesn't continue to happen to other families to every other family," Becky Reynolds, said.

The squeegee worker's murder trial starts later this month.