Family of slain pregnant teen continues their fight for justice

BALTIMORE — A family is demanding justice for the murder of their loved one.

19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was pregnant when she was shot several times on Woodmont Avenue in Northeast Baltimore in December.

Malik McCormick is charged in her death.

He was arrested during a traffic stop in West Virginia back in July.

Charging documents say he was the father of Jaymyra's unborn baby.

On Monday, her family talked about the loss of a daughter and a granddaughter.

"She was happy to be a mother. She was five months pregnant. Her and her mother got together and they were planning the baby shower. She was looking forward to it. She always talked about it with her twin sister. It's hurting. It's really devastating now that that's not there," said Eddie Duffin, Jaymyra's uncle.

McCormick is due in court tomorrow for a preliminary hearing.