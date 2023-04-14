Family of four displaced after heavy fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A heavy townhouse fire in Columbia left a family of four displaced due to the damage.

Around 11:25 a.m., Howard County's 911 center began receiving reports of a townhouse fire in the 7200 block of Procopio Circle in Columbia.

Firefighters arrived within eight minutes and they found heavy fire visible from the side wall of the end of the group townhouse.

Officials say the fire was placed under control after about 15 minutes.

Four adults were displaced as a result of the fire, and they are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There have been no firefighter or civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.