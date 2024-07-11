Family of ducks rescued from Carroll County drain

Watch Now
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 11, 2024

MANCHESTER, Md. — A family of ducks that got stuck in a Carroll County storm drain got a little help from fire crews on Wednesday.

The duck family was rescued in Manchester, from a drain near Cold Stone Creamery off of Main Street, reported Manchester Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said they worked with Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS on the rescue, and "all [ducks] seemed to waddle off in good health!"

Ducks get stuck in storm drains fairly often. Nine ducklings were rescued from a drain on downtown Baltimore's Pratt Street this spring.

