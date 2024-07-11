Family of ducks rescued from Carroll County drain

MANCHESTER, Md. — A family of ducks that got stuck in a Carroll County storm drain got a little help from fire crews on Wednesday.

The duck family was rescued in Manchester, from a drain near Cold Stone Creamery off of Main Street, reported Manchester Volunteer Fire Department.

MVFD volunteers and members of CCDFEMS worked together to rescue a family of ducks out of a drain near Cold Stone this evening. All seemed to waddle off in good health! #MVFD #ducklings

Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS of Maryland

The fire department said they worked with Carroll County Department of Fire and EMS on the rescue, and "all [ducks] seemed to waddle off in good health!"

Ducks get stuck in storm drains fairly often. Nine ducklings were rescued from a drain on downtown Baltimore's Pratt Street this spring.