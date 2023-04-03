Family members discover body of missing teen in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY — The body of a missing Cecil County teen was discovered early Monday morning.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Isaiah Workman.

He was discovered around 8:00 a.m. by family members near his residence.

The victim was last seen on Saturday evening and was reported missing by family to Maryland State Police on Sunday evening.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death,

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.