WARWICK, Md. — A house fire turned into an explosion in Cecil County Monday morning.

It happened around 9am on Budds Landing Road in Warwick.

The homeowner reported two explosions going off.

Crews got to a small fire in the basement before flames could spread to other parts of the home.

Luckily everyone in the house escaped without injury.

The fire was under control in just over an hour, thanks to the homeowner turning off the gas supply.

As for the cause, that remains under investigation.