Family dog stabbed during home invasion in Curtis Bay

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a home invasion in Curtis Bay that took place early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, May 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a home invasion that occurred in the 8100 block of High Point Road in Curtis Bay.

The victims said two men wearing all black clothing, both armed with handguns, approached one the victims as they were standing in front of the house.

The suspects rushed the victim and forced him inside the house.

Police say the suspects demanded drugs and money from the victims. After they entered one of the bedrooms and started destroying property, one of the suspects stabbed the family dog.

The dog was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Eastern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.