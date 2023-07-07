Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family displaced after home in Woodbine catches fire from lightning strike

Carroll County house fire.png
Office of the State Fire Marshal
Carroll County house fire.png
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 21:32:58-04

WOODBINE, Md. — Firefighters were dealt a heavy task while battling a house fire in Woodbine on Thursday afternoon

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, firefighters responded to the 5800 block of Ten Estates Drive for reports of a two-story home that was on fire.

Initial reports say the fire was accidental due to a lightning strike.

The fire was placed under control in 30 minutes with 35 firefighters on scene battling the fire.

There were no injuries reported, but officials say the home owners are displaced.

Estimated damage amounts to $200,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices