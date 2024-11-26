Family and friends will 'shoot turkey' in Baltimore's classic five

BALTIMORE — The Thanksgiving tradition in Charm City includes stuffing, sweet potato pie, and shooting Turkey?

For decades, golfers around the Baltimore area have been able to put their putts to the test on five different golf courses on Thanksgiving morning.

At 8:30am, Pine Ridge, Mount Pleasant, Forest Park, Clifton Park, and Carroll Park golf courses will open for the annual “Turkey Shoot.”

This event serves as the perfect time for family and friends to spend some time together on the green.

It’s a possibility for rain showers to also be on the menu, but inclement weather hasn’t stopped the fun in years past.

For more info clickhere.