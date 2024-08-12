Falling tree kills woman driving west on Baltimore National Pike

HOWARD COUNTY, Md — A woman was driving west on Baltimore National Pike when a tree fell on her car, killing her.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Howard County police say her car had just crossed the Baltimore County line when the tree fell on her vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Howard police.

Another woman driving a separate car hit the tree after it fell.

She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of westbound Baltimore National Pike is closed at this time.

Howard County police are leading the investigation.