Faith leaders call for peace after mass shootings

BALTIMORE — After two mass shootings in two major cities, faith leaders made a call for peace through prayer.

Over the weekend, the Ministers Conference of Baltimore and Vicinity joined with the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity for a prayer vigil focused on bringing an end to gun violence.

Both cities saw mass shootings over the 4th of July weekend, along with Washington, D.C., and several other states.

These faith leaders are now demanding action to prevent the loss of other innocent lives.

"Pray with us, pray for peace in our cities. Let's not accept this as a normal; let's not accept this as an everyday occurrence, let's realize that this too can change, and since we're here, let us be the agent for that change," said Bishop Reginald Kennedy, senior pastor of Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The prayer vigil took place at the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby stopped by the event, where faith leaders prayed for over two hours.