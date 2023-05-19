Watch Now
Faith-based nonprofits receiving more than $12 million in funding

Posted at 5:42 PM, May 19, 2023
BALTIMORE — Faith-based nonprofits are getting more than $12 million in new funding.

It comes from investments from the federal government, letting groups expand health care workforce development and focus more on improving our area.

More than $3 million of that total is going to the Mary Harvin Community Development Corporation, which helps seniors have affordable housing in the city.

"It is impossible to restore people and rebuild properties and this is invested in disenfranchised communities with tithes and offerings alone," said one person.

"In a country where cities are experiencing widespread gentrification, it is wonderful to know that you have partnerships with a government that mitigate against that," one person said.

The MSBC 5 star program also got more than $2 million in aid.

They focus on job resources, youth skills and enriching the community.

