Fairmount Heights officer gets jail time after having sex with victim in custody

Posted at 6:37 PM, Feb 15, 2023
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Martique Vanderpool, 33, a former Fairmount Heights police officer, was sentenced to the maximum penalty of three years, with credit for time served, for having sex with a person that was in his custody.

Vanderpool was found guilty after a jury trial in January 2023.

On September 6, 2019, while on duty, Vanderpool took a female in custody during a traffic stop. During this time he had intercourse with the victim, afterwards, he and another officer took the victim to the Fairmount Heights police station.

“Initially, Mr. Vanderpool was also charged with first and second degree rape. Unfortunately, the jury did not agree with all of the charges, and we respect their decision. However, our job is to hold offenders accountable, regardless of their profession, to the best of our ability and to seek justice on behalf of our victims. And that is what we did in this case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

