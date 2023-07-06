Failed fireworks display kills 20-year-old in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 20-year-old man is dead after a sustaining injuries from a fireworks display in Charles County.

On July 5, around 9:00 p.m., Deputy State Fire Marshals along with the Charles County Sheriff's Office, responded to Bannister Circle in Waldorf for an injured person due to the detonation of a firework.

Investigation revealed a group of friends were gathered setting off fireworks behind a residence when one firework went off while in a mortar tube.

Officials say the victim was a 20-year-old man, who sustained hand and chest injuries.

He was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safe. The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state." said the State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal provides several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:

