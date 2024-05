BALTIMORE — Surprisingly, the Preakness is not the most Maryland race happening this weekend.

The Crab Derby took place on Friday at the Faidley's Patio at the new Lexington Market.

Fred Slade/WMAR

Participants pick a crab and try to get it down the chute first.

It's a tradition that's been running for about 40 years.

After the race, people enjoyed a crab feast.