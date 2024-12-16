Watch Now
Extended express toll lanes opening along I-95 north Wednesday

BALTIMORE — It's been a long process, but Wednesday marks the opening of extended express toll lanes along I-95 north from Baltimore to Harford Counties.

The extension includes 6.5 miles of additional express toll lanes from the MD 43 interchange in White Marsh to MD 152.

To smoothly transition traffic, the I-95 northbound Express Toll Lanes will close temporarily from December 17, at 8pm to December 18, at 8pm.

During the closure drivers can travel in the adjacent mainline I-95 traffic lanes.

"The northbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes extension project provides travelers with a more reliable travel experience while easing congestion on our highways,” said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner.

These extended lanes are just a portion of what's to come.

By the end of 2027, extension lanes are expected to reach MD 24 (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway) with new ramps connecting to I-695.

Here is a look at the fee schedule.

Extended I-95 toll lanes fees

