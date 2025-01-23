Explosion at Kent Island cannabis facility injures workers, shutters businesses

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A Wednesday explosion at a Queen Anne's County cannabis facility leaves two people injured.

The incident happened around 2pm at PharmaCann in Stevensville.

Investigators believe the explosion occurred inside an extraction booth where propane and butane were being used.

The gases are usually part of a process to extract THC and CBD from cannabis plants.

Two employees were hurt, one of them severely, however both are expected to survive.

PharmaCann is located in an industrial park on Log Canoe Circle, and has been there for about four years.

Despite sprinklers containing some of the fire, four neighboring properties had to be evacuated and temporarily closed.

It's estimated the explosion left at least $250,000 in damage.

The exact cause remains under investigation.