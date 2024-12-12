Explosion at Glen Burnie business park lands Pasadena man behind bars

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — An explosion at a Glen Burnie business park lands a Pasadena man behind bars.

Anne Arundel County Fire was alerted Wednesday around 2:30pm for an incident at 713 Ordnance Road.

On scene crews discovered debris from an apparent explosion.

Luckily there was no property damage or reported injuries.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage leading to a 63-year-old suspect named Greg Jeffrey Smith, living on Rockanna Road.

A search and seizure warrant at Smith's home resulted in his arrest on charges of first degree arson, along with manufacturing, possessing, using, and transporting a destructive device.

He's currently being held without bail.