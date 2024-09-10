Experts weigh in on the impact presidential debates have on elections

BALTIMORE — Millions of Americans will tune in for tonight's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump.

​The two leading candidates for president are neck and neck in dozens of the latest polls.​

So, what kind of impact can tonight have on the election?

​"Most of the time we don't think debates are decisive but this is the case where the campaign is effectively tied and it's also the case that one of the candidates is much better known than the other," said ​David Karol, an associate professor of government and politics at the University of Maryland.

​For undecided voters, tonight could make the difference.

​"You have to assume that a big event like this is a time when they're going to use new information that comes out to either make or solidify their decision," said Andrew Perrin, SNF-Agora professor of sociology at Johns Hopkins University.

​In this election cycle, we've already seen a candidate drop out following a poor debate performance.

​Each person will be looking for something different during the debate.

​"What can I learn from this debate, can I learn what my life is going to be like. Can I learn what values each of the candidates will bring to the office," said Perrin.

​"I am just watching for how the candidates come across overall. It's very unlikely that new ground is going to be broken in terms of policy positions," said Karol.

​And while both sides might try to claim the victory when the talking is over -- a good performance might not have an impact in November. ​

​"Even if one candidate is said to win it doesn't mean they're going to win the election. Hilary Clinton did well in the debates in 2016 and she won the popular vote but she didn't become our president," said Karol.