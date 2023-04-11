Watch Now
Expect heavy traffic on Pulaski Highway in Harford County next week

The MDTA said crews plan to repair concrete on US 40 starting April 14.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 08:36:04-04

HARFORD COUNTY — Drivers who use Westbound Pulaski Highway in Harford County can expect delays because of concrete repairs starting Friday.

The MDTA scheduled repairs for westbound US 40, also known as Pulaski Highway, approaching the Joppa Farm Road intersection.

Repairs will start Friday afternoon and run through April 21, weather permitting.

According to a release, crews will work 24/7 over the weekend on part of the highway. This work happens on the westbound US 40 approach to the Joppa Farm Road intersection from 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 through 5 a.m. April 17.

The work and curing continues Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m. through Friday afternoon. Crews will reopen one through lane, so the left turn lane and the left through lane will be open on westbound US 40 Monday through Friday. The right through lane will be closed all week. However, right turns from westbound US 40 onto Joppa Farm Road will be permitted from the left through lane.  

The MDTA said drivers should be prepared for double-lane closures and traffic shifts on the highway all week long.

Drivers can use Philadelphia Road or I-95 as an alternative.

According to the MDTA, the work is part of the administration's project to repair four bridges carrying US 40 over the Little Gunpowder Falls and the Gunpowder Falls.

