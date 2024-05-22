Watch Now
Expanded Charm City Circulator service includes route in Cherry Hill

<p>Charm City Circulator, Pratt Street stop. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:41 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 13:41:42-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials announced expanded service to to the Charm City Circulator that includes a brand new route in Cherry Hill.

The changes to the fare-free bus service will take effect on June 23 and it includes changes to the northern and southern ends of the Purple Route as well.

The new Cherry Hill route will operate between the Inner Harbor and Cherry Hill in Southwest Baltimore. This includes Federal Hill, Baltimore Peninsula and MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Because this new route will serve the Federal Hill neighborhood, the Purple Route will no longer travel south of Montgomery Street.

Circulator buses along this route will run on a 20-minute frequency.

A service map reflecting the changes can be found below:

ccc-cherry-route-map_crop.jpeg

To see more, click here.

