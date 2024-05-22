Expanded Charm City Circulator service includes route in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials announced expanded service to to the Charm City Circulator that includes a brand new route in Cherry Hill.

The changes to the fare-free bus service will take effect on June 23 and it includes changes to the northern and southern ends of the Purple Route as well.

Long-awaited, big news for Cherry Hill residents!



Grateful to everyone who helped make this update possible. Service updates take effect on Sunday, June 23rd! https://t.co/Sqh7HaMPGk — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) May 22, 2024

The new Cherry Hill route will operate between the Inner Harbor and Cherry Hill in Southwest Baltimore. This includes Federal Hill, Baltimore Peninsula and MedStar Harbor Hospital.

Because this new route will serve the Federal Hill neighborhood, the Purple Route will no longer travel south of Montgomery Street.

Circulator buses along this route will run on a 20-minute frequency.

A service map reflecting the changes can be found below:

Baltimore City Department of Transportation

