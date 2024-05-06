Ex treasurer of Churchville Rec Council sentenced to jail after stealing for years

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — The ex treasurer of a local recreation council will spend some time in jail after stealing over $100,000 in funding.

In early 2022 an audit revealed discrepancies and misappropriated funds within the Churchville Recreation Council.

Holly Keith, the organization's treasurer at the time, was found to be responsible.

When the Council's Board of Directors got the Harford County Sheriff's Office involved, Keith reportedly admitted to taking between $50,000 and $55,000 starting around 2020.

Investigators, however, found that number to be nearly double.

And Keith's theft scheme actually began three-years earlier then she initially stated.

Because Keith was able to pay a significant amount of the stolen funds back, prosecutors agreed to a plea deal which would only require six-months jail time.

Thus far Keith has paid back $74,000.

Following her release she will be ordered to pay the remaining $32,435.47, plus serve five years probation and 100 community service hours.

