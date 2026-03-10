Ex-DC Metro Police officer from Maryland charged with rape in Virginia

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer from Maryland has been indicted in Virginia on multiple counts of abduction and rape.

Timothy Valentin, 30 of Fort Washington, is accused of sexually assaulting several women last year throughout Alexandria, Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in Maryland.

Although he's been in police custody since December of 2025, a Virginia Grand Jury officially indicted him on Monday.

In Alexandria alone, Valentin allegedly victimized four women.

Here is a list of the charges he faces there:

Four counts of Rape by Force

Four counts of Rape by Incapacitation

Two counts of Adulteration

Two counts of Sodomy

Two counts of Abduction with Intent to Defile

One count of Aggravated Sexual Battery by Incapacitation

Two counts of Sodomy by Force or Incapacitation

Fifteen counts of Unlawful Filming

Meanwhile, police in Prince George's County Maryland say they've charged Valentin in connection to past assaults on six other victims.

"The suspect met the women he targeted on dating apps or in person," Prince George's County Police say. "During a date, the survivor would consume alcohol and once incapacitated, the suspect would sexually assault her."

Over in Montgomery County, Maryland, Takoma Park Police are investigating yet another assault involving Valentin that reportedly occurred on April 7, 2025.

On that night detectives believe Valentin sexually assaulted a woman in the 7600 block of Hammond Avenue, after having met her at Blue Sunday’s Bar & Grill in Bowie and the Society Restaurant & Lounge in Silver Spring.

Investigators fear there could be more victims.

The Prince George's County Sexual Assault Unit can be reached at 301-772-4908.

Takoma Park Police can be contacted at 301-891-7116 or 301-270-1100.

To reach Alexandria Police, call 703-746-6911.

