Ex-Anne Arundel police employee charged with using county E-ZPass on personal trips

BALTIMORE — A former Anne Arundel County police employee has been charged with using his county-issued E-ZPass on more than 70 personal trips, in his personal vehicle.

Kenneth Moore, 58, of Odenton, is accused of traveling as far as New Jersey, Virginia and Delaware, said the police department today. Moore is a civilian employee of the department.

He made the trips over the course of three years, said the police department.

The department first became aware of the theft scheme back on Sept. 26. Moore was charged today with misdemeanor theft scheme and theft.